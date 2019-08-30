CAX drives Africa to Rwanda for creative art and culture festival

By Paschaline Nwakudo

Lovers of creative art, including fashion, dances and other cultural celebrations are warming up to storm Kigali, the beautiful capital city of Rwanda in December this year to celebrate the industry.

The event which is being anchored by the Creative African Exchange (CAX), a forum and consolidated marketplace for the industry, would see Nigeria’s ministry of information and culture playing frontal roles.

According to a statement by Sandra Iyawa of Times Multimedia, organisers of the event, the programme is designed for all people of African descent and global citizens that love African creativity and culture. She said it would bring together identified assets, resources within the creative industries ecosystem on the continent and Diaspora, enabled by cutting edge technology.

According to her, the event will facilitate investments into the industry through education, trade, industrialization and provision of critical infrastructure to support the transformation of African economy. “CAX will be executed through alignment of continental initiatives such as African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Intra African Trade Fair (IATF) and Fashionomics,” she said.

The statement added that the event is on the heels of the successful Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Cairo-Egypt in 2018, where the President of AFREXIM Bank, Prof. Benedict Oramah said CAX is a very important component of our work to promote regional integration. We see this as a sowing seed for our development.’’

“CAX in collaboration with AFREXIMBank, UNESCO, African Union, Initiative for Global Development (IGD), other multilateral institutions and strategic partners will be providing a platform for entry into a single market of over one billion people and two billion in trade and investment deals.

“Over 2,000 participants are expected, 250 exhibitors/ vendors from 68 countries globally to exchange ideas and create unique business opportunities to increase customer base, network and net-worth of participants from: film, music, media, tech, fashion, Policy regulators and capital providers.

“We are thinking completely outside the box to ensure that everyone that shows up at Kigali, Rwanda for CAX weekend will walk away knowing that they have changed the narrative,” she stated.

Vanguard