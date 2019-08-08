Cattle market in our community, a curse — Monarch

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU—THE traditional ruler of Amaekwu Lokpanta in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, hosts to the cattle market on Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressroad, near Enugu/Abia boundary, Eze Thomas Obike, has lamented the destructive activities of rampaging herdsmen and their cows in their community.

Eze Obike said his people now live in perpetual fear on account of the destructive activities of herdsmen and their cattle.

The monarch, who spoke when he received Senator Mao Ohuabunwa in his palace on the occasion of the commissioning of a primary health centre attracted by the senator, said the market is now a curse rather than a blessing.

According to him, the cows have destroyed their schools, courts, crops and even the Police post, forcing officers to abandon the post and relocate to Isuochi.

