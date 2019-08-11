Catholic knights task Buhari on insecurity

By Olayinka Latona

Worried by increasing insecurity in the nation, the Knights of St. Mulumba Nigeria have called on President Muhammad Buhari to rise above the myriad of challenges facing the nation and deliver on his electoral promises to Nigerians.

The Knights made the call through its Supreme Knight, Sir Diamond Ovueraye, during the 4th degree investiture ceremony of the Order of the Knights & Ladies of St. Mulumba held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Mayland Lagos.

Bemoaning the degenerating level of insecurity, corruption and unemployment in the country, Ovueraye urged government to stop the activities of killer-herdsmen through regional policing. His words: “The Federal Government needs to take the issue of insecurity seriously, and make sure that we do not have what happened a year before where a lot of people were killed in Benue State, Plateau State.

“Herdsmen are on rampage everywhere; even in the western region, killing and kidnapping people: this must stop. Federal government should make sure that there is security in the country”.

Vanguard