Coach Imama Amapakabo has extended invitations to a total of 35 players ahead of Nigeria’s home-and-away AFCON U-23 qualifying matches against Sudan next month.

The Olympic Eagles are away to Khartoum for the first leg of the fixture on 6th September, before hosting the Sudanese at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba four days later.

To qualify for the final round of the series, Amapakabo’s wards lashed their Libyan counterparts 4-2 on aggregate, winning 4-0 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium after a 2-0 first leg defeat in Ben Guardia, Tunisia.

The winner over two legs between Nigeria and Sudan will qualify for the 3rd Africa U23 Cup of Nations, scheduled for Egypt 8th – 22nd November 2019, and at which Africa’s flagbearers at the Men’s Football Tournament of next year’s Olympics will emerge.

All the invited players are expected to arrive at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Abuja today, 8th August 2019.

