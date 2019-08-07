BYI facilitates Hepatitis vaccination for 6,000 in Nasarawa

By David Odama

WORRIED by the rising cases of hepatitis in Nasarawa state, the Beacon Youths Initiative, BYI said it has provided vaccines and conducted test for over 6,000 people in the State since inception.

The Executive Director of the organization, Envoh Okolo, who spoke in Lafia, while administering drugs said the screening would afford the people opportunity to know their hepatitis status so as to curtail the alarming rate of the disease in the State.

He explained that those that tested negative would be given three months vaccine in Lafia to protect them from hepatitis for 10 years.

While attributing the increasing rate of Hepatitis in the state to low awareness, inadequate funding for Hepatitis programmes and stigmatisation of the infected persons.

He said that the organisation is committed to improving the quality of life of those infected with Hepatitis through testing, counselling, sensitisation and offering of vaccine.

HIS words: “since th establishment of the NGO, we have offer free testing and vaccine to over 6, 000 people in the state, it is the modest contribution of the outeach towards addressing the increasing health challenges of the less privilege in the society.

“It is our belief that this intervention would assist the people to know their status and take precautionary measures to avert escalating their health conditions.”

He said the organisation is bringing healthcare closer to the grassroots. Okolo therefore, called on members of the public to avail themselves of the testing to know their status to eliminate Hepatitis.

Cecilia Akawu and Hadiza Ahmed, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the NGO for the opportunity to know their status.

Vanguard