Breaking News
Translate

Business confidence in economy rises in July — CBN survey

On 8:51 amIn Newsby

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

A Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, survey report has shown that business’ confidence in the country’s macroeconomy rose by 0.8 basis point to 28.1 index points in July from 27.3 index points in June.

CBN-
CBN Building

Global stocks rally stalls as U.S, EU trade war threat simmers

The report, entitled “Business Expectation Survey (BES) report for July,” also showed that respondent firms projected a 0.38 percent rise in inflation rate in the next months from 11.22 percent recorded last month.

The report read: “At 28.1 index points, respondents expressed optimism on the overall confidence index (CI) on the macroeconomy in the month of July 2019. The business outlook for August 2019 showed greater confidence on the macroeconomy with 64.1 index points.

“The optimism on the macroeconomy in the current month was driven by the opinion of respondents from services (15.4 points), industrial (10.0 points), wholesale/retail trade (2.0 points) and construction (0.7 points) sectors. Whereas the major drivers of the optimism for next month were services (36.5 points), industrial (20.7 points), wholesale/retail trade (4.8 points) and construction (2.1 points) sectors.

“The positive outlook by type of business in July 2019 were driven by businesses that are neither import- nor export-oriented (19.3 points), both import- and export-oriented (4.8 points), import-oriented (3.4 points), and those that are export-related (0.7 points).”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.