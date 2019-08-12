Buratai charges troops on loyalty, sacrifice

Maiduguri – The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has tasked troops of Nigerian Army in Maiduguri to ensure that loyalty, obedience and sacrifice, were constantly observed in their operational conducts.

Buratai made the call during a visit to the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital, Maiduguri to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with the wounded troops at the hospital.

He was represented by the Army Chief of Training and Operation, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, at the occasion.

“We must continue to subordinate ourselves and act professionally in support of civil authorities whenever we are called upon to do so.

“That is a veritable way to justify the confidence which Nigerians repose in the Nigerian Army and ensure continued support for the Service.

“We must bear in mind that obedience to lawful orders is a hallmark of discipline and discipline remains the bedrock of the military.

“Therefore, discipline and courage must remain our watchwords in our personal conduct as well as during operations, as we seek to defeat the remnants of ISWAP threats in the Northeast and security challenges in other parts of our country,’’ he said.

The army chief said that the army had lived up to expectations and remained ahead of the threats bedeviling the country in spite of some daunting challenges.

He added that its commitment to the collective peace and security as well as the stability of Nigeria remained resolute and unshaken.

Buratai said: “Eid-el-Kabir festival holds special place for us as individuals and collectively as an army.

“It provides a unique opportunity for us to reflect and redouble our efforts towards fulfilling our roles and justifying the confidence reposed in us by Nigerians.

“This is further amplified by the support and cooperation the Nigerian Army receives from President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I must say that so far, we have performed creditably well and I commend all your efforts, though a lot still needs to be done especially in the face of emerging contemporary security challenges,’’ he added.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Benson Akinroloye, said that the occasion was a pointer to the fact that the army authourities cared about the recuperating officers and soldiers in the hospital.

Akinroloye said that the celebration would also ginger the officers to recover fast and rejoin their colleagues in the fight against the Boko Haram in the North East.

He enjoined them to be strong, adding that their continuous commitment and courage would assist the army to win the war soon.

The theatre commander commended Buratai for his support for the troops and officers at the war front to continue to fight on and win the war.

Similarly, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu, said that the division had on Sunday feasted with the troops at the battle field at the Mulei super camp.

Biu said that the army authorities decided to celebrate the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir with both the troops in the theatre of operations and those in the hospital in order to encourage them to recuperate fast.

One of the wounded officers at the hospital, Maj. Yakubu Katuka, thanked the Chief of Army Staff for his love and care for the troops by ensuring that they celebrated sallah like others.

Katuka said that the privilege of being served with food by a superior officer was a rare opportunity for the soldiers and other junior officers.

He also commended the hospital for the care being given to the wounded and sick officers in ensuring that they were fit in order to return to their duty posts. (NAN)

