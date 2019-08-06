Buhari to swear in Ministers August 21

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – President Muhammadu Buhari would on August 21 swear in his 43 ministers-designate.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Boss Mustapha announced this in a statement issued on his behalf by Babatunde Lawal, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office in the OSGF.

The statement also invited all ministers-designate, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries (specifically invited) to a 2-day induction retreat to be presided over by the president from August 19 to 20.

The objectives of the retreat according to the statement include building a strong platform for synergy and teamwork and sensitising appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015-date.

Others are to “acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023); deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business

“The swearing-in of all ministers-designate by the president shall hold Wednesday, 21st August, 2019 at the Federal Executive Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

Vanguard