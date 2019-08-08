Buhari silent on many issues – Illbliss

Illbliss

By Rotimi Agbana and Tolulope Abereoje

Indigenous Nigerian rapper/hip-hop recording artiste, Tochukwu Melvin Ejiofor, better known by his stage name as Illbliss, but fondly called ‘Oga Boss’, is not one Nigerian singer to meddle in political issues on social media except in his music. But he seems to have changed his position as he has expressed his disappointment with the Buhari-led government on his twitter handle.

According to the ’40-feet container’ rapper, besides being confused if President Buhari is still in control of the Nigerian government, he is also silent on so many issues, which is not meant to be so.

“Mr. Buhari, are you still ruling us? You are mute on a lot of issues, I really don’t get you”, he said.

He added that because of President Buhari’s continuous silence on delicate matters, Nigerians have begun to feel like there is no government in power anymore. “We all feel like a ship with no captain, no direction”, he lamented.

Speaking further, while reminding President Buhari how powerful Nigeria is, he advised him to show some level of empathy by proving himself a true leader.

“This is a powerful country you have been installed to rule. Can you really just rule and show any level of empathy? Can you sir”, he said.

