Buhari receives update on Taraba killing

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, met with security heads on the aegis of National Security Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he was updated with the incident leading to killing of three police officers and a civilian by soldiers along Ibi-Wukari Road in Taraba State.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the council evaluated the current security strategy in the country,

He said: “This brief is just to acquaint you with the issues discussed during the National Security Council. The council evaluated the current strategy of managing internal security operations all over the country and we are satisfied with the current efforts. We are making substantial progress in all the areas of conflicts.

On Taraba killing

“The council also decided that on the unfortunate incident in Ibi, Taraba State, a committee will be setup under the Defence Headquarters to critically investigate the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incidence in Ibi.

“Finally, we also want to assure Nigerians that the armed forces of Nigeria and other security agencies would continue to work to ensure the security of Nigerians and to also ensure that no individual or group of individuals undermines the territorial integrity of Nigeria. That, in a nutshell, is the outcome of this meeting.”

Asked if the council discussed the issue of using technology and drones to fight crimes as earlier pledged to the South-West leaders, the Chief of Air Staff said: “Technology will continue to play a very critical role in resolving security challenges in Nigeria. All the services are using one form of technology or the other to ensure that our country is secured.

“So technology will continue to play a role and we are also looking at other areas of technology that are not currently in use to ensure that we put together all that is required to ensure security of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Police investigative panel arrives Jalingo

Meanwhile, the police investigative panel, to unravel the circumstances that led to the killing of three police officers and a civilian by soldiers along Ibi-Jalingo road, has arrived Jalingo, Taraba State capital.

The team touched down Danbaba Suntai Airport, Jalingo, yesterday, around 5.35 pm and was welcomed by the state Commissioner of Police, Alkasim Sanusi.

The team, however, declined to make any comment to the press before moving to the police headquarters.

