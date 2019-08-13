Buhari is a role model for Nigerians – Accord chieftain

…Says he’s ready to serve in his govt irrespective of party affiliation for free

IBADAN-A chieftain of the Accord Party in Oyo State, Mr Saheed Ajadi, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a role model for Nigerians, owing to his humble living before he became the president.

He made the remark in Ibadan during a chat with Vanguard, while answering questions on his evaluation of the president.

According to him, if the President could declare 150 cattle and telling Nigerians he was not a multi-billionaire and the billions of his predecessors could not be quantified, then he (Buhari) should be seen a role model, adding that all Nigerians need to do was to pray for him to succeed.

“There is no role model in the country anymore. It’s a big problem. Buhari is a role model. If our president is declaring 150 cattle and telling Nigerians he is not a multi-billionaire and we cannot quantify the billions of his predecessors; for goodness sake, Buhari is a role model.”

“All we need to do is to pray for him to succeed and work with him. I love Buhari; I don’t like him. I love him because fundamentally, you are supposed to very very patriotic if you are a Nigerian.”

“I love Buhari as my President. As a matter of fact, If Buhari says to me now or even me as a citizen of Nigeria, I can tell him, sir, I am willing to serve you for free to make you succeed; I am not an APC member, I am not interested in APC.”

“I will tell President Buhari to leave the cash and let me serve because we need to set examples for the younger generation.”

Ajadi, a former governorship candidate of the party in the last governorship election in the state further explained: “I have ideas, Mr President. I will give you for free for the benefit of Nigerians.”

“I want to serve Oyo State; I will give the governor of Oyo State ideas for free to serve Nigerians. I am not a PDP member, it’s not about party. Elections are over. We need to build our country.

“I can prove Mr President wrong that it is not all the young men that are lazy. We have ideas. So we only want opportunities to serve free and make it happen for Nigeria so that Nigerians will know that it’s possible,” Ajadi averred.

