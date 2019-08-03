Buhari greets Omo-Agege at 56

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to Deputy Senate President, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, as he turns 56, August 3, 2019.

The President felicitates with the National Assembly, Sen. Omo-Agege’s friends and family, and political associates on the auspicious occasion, urging him to stay focused in pursuing the interest of the nation, an ensuring that his passion for helping the underprivileged in his constituency remains his priority.

The President salutes the Deputy Senate President’s courage and party loyalty, especially in his election as the first Senator from Delta State to emerge as Deputy Senate President.

President Buhari prays for longer life, good health and wisdom as Sen. Omo-Agege serves his people and the nation.

Vanguard