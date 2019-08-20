Breaking News
Translate

Buhari appoints Ejike Executive Secretary, PTAD

On 8:46 pmIn Newsby

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—–PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Chioma Ejikeme as the Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD.

Buhari, Next Level, agenda
President Buhari

He replaced Sharon Ikeazor, who will be inaugurated today as a Minister

The President also approved replacements for other heads of Federal Government agencies that were recently appointed as ministers.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday stated that Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi is now Director General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency.

Breaking: Nigerians are poor, hoping for a better life, Buhari tells Ministers Designate(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to the statement, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed has been appointed Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

He replaced Sadiya Umar Farouk.

For  Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), President Buhari has forwarded Adeleke Moronfolu Adewolu’s name to the Senate for confirmation as replacement for Sunday Akin Dare.

The appointments take immediate effect.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.