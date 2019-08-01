Buhari, APC close defence, Tribunal fixes Aug 21 for adoption

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday fixed Aug.21 for parties to adopt their written addresses in the petition challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari’s in the Feb.23 general election.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar are contesting the outcome of the poll.

The petitioners had on July 20 closed their case after presenting 62 witnesses out of the 400 listed and tendering 33, 233 which included 48 video clips.

Justice Mohammed Garba gave the date after Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN and Chief Lateef Fabgemi, SAN, Counsel for both Buhari and All Progressive Congress (APC) requested the tribunal’s permission to close their defence.

NAN reports that Buhari closed his defence after presenting seven witnesses and tendering 18 exhibits while the APC held back in presenting witnesses.

Fagbemi had also prayed the tribunal to give parties the grace to commence the filing of their addresses on July 5.

NAN reports that the prayer was not objected to and therefore left the chairman of the tribunal with no difficulty in granting it.

“The request for the extension of time for parties to commence the filing of their addresses is hereby granted.

“In the circumstance, parties are given up to July 16 to exchange their addresses preparatory to the adoption of same in July 21,’’ Garba held.

