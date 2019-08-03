Breaking News
Breaking: Wike sacks Rivers varsity Vice-Chancellor

On 12:34 pm

Rivers State Governor and Visitor of the Rivers State University, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has relieved the Vice-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia of his appointment with immediate effect.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (2nd R), Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo (r), Pro-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu (m), Vice Chancellor, Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Didia (2nd L) and Deputy Vice Chancellor, Rivers State University, Prof Boma Oruwari during a congratulatory visit by the Governing Council of the Rivers State University at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Also relieved of his appointment is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Magnus Oruwari.

Accordingly, Governor Wike has approved the appointment of Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Rivers State University.

The Statement added that Governor Wike has suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the university.

Furthermore, a committee has been set up to investigate the employment exercise and report to the Rivers State Governor in two weeks.
