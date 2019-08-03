Breaking: Wike sacks Rivers varsity Vice-Chancellor

Rivers State Governor and Visitor of the Rivers State University, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has relieved the Vice-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia of his appointment with immediate effect.

Also relieved of his appointment is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Magnus Oruwari.

Accordingly, Governor Wike has approved the appointment of Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Rivers State University.

The Statement added that Governor Wike has suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the university.

Furthermore, a committee has been set up to investigate the employment exercise and report to the Rivers State Governor in two weeks.

