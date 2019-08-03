Breaking: University lecturer abducted in Kaduna

Ben Agande Kaduna

A lecturer with the Federal University, Dutsinma has been abducted by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday in Kaduna.

The lecturer, Abubakar Idris was forced into his car and driven off to an unknown location by the gunmen who forced themselves into his residence in the Barnawa area of Kaduna city.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo who confirmed the incidence said policemen are on the trail of the gunmen.

In a statement issued to Journalists, Sabo said “at about 0100hrs, we received an information through DPO Barnawa Division Kaduna who received a distress call that, two unidentified persons gained entry into the residence of one Abubakar Idris at No 41A Lawal Aliyu Road and forced him to enter his Ash coloured BMW Car with Registration number not yet known and zoomed off to unknown destination.

“Patrol Teams led by the DPO quickly moved to the scene but the hoodlums had already escaped with the victim. An investigation later revealed that the victim who is a lecturer with Fed University Dutsinma Katsina State was likely trailed by the hoodlums while returning home at about 0100hrs

“The Command is currently making efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspected criminals and rescue the victim. The update will follow please” he said.

