Breaking: Turn yourself in to FBI, FG tells indicted Nigerians

By Nwafor Sunday

With the statement released yesterday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which indicted about 88 Nigerians, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Friday asked those accused of fraudulent activities to submit themselves to the American authorities, noting that Nigerian government would extradite them if they fail to do so.

In her statement Abike utterly frowned at the incident, noting that those accused are still innocent pending courts pronouncement against them.

Her words, “We acknowledge the fact that accusation does not mean guilt, and we hope that all the accused will be given fair and speedy trial.

“We also ask those accused in Nigeria to voluntarily turn themselves in to American authorities to clear their names without which the Nigerian government should extradite them if relevant international treaties between the two governments are invoked.

“While such actions ultimately have negative effect on the image of the country, the commission, however, reiterates as it has always done, that the actions of a few Nigerians involved in criminal activities is not and can never be what the majority of Nigerians represent.”

Vanguard