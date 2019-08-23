Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Tribunal sacks Dino as Kogi West Senator

On 11:46 amIn Newsby

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has quashed the victory of Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district.

Melaye (PDP) was declared winner in the February election by INEC, but Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC) approached the tribunal, challenging INEC’s declaration citing, irregularities, over voting and non compliance with the electoral acts.

Tribunal assures of fair ruling in C’ River gov election petition case(Opens in a new browser tab)

The three man panel led by Justice A. O. Chijioke in a unanimous judgment on Friday accepted Adeyemi’s ground and order for reelection into the senatorial axis.

Details shortly…

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.