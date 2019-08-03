Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Those who kidnapped me are herdsmen – RCCG pastor

On 9:07 pmIn Newsby

The female pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG who was recently kidnapped at Ijebu Ode and has regained her freedom has said that those who kidnapped her are Fulani herdsmen.

kidnapped

The Deaconess from Abia State, RCCG Provine 3 Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma who testified at the Redemption Camp during the ongoing Ministers Conference on Saturday night revealed that those who kidnapped her were Fulani herdsmen.
Planned revolution march, a treasonable felony – IGP

In her testimony, Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma said she prayed that God should allow her captors to fall asleep after which she sneaked out of the kidnappers’ den.
Vanguard

More details soon

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.