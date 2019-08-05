Breaking News
Revolution Now protest: Police arrest journalist, nine others

.disperses protesters with teargas

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Scores of protesters under the aegis of # Revolution Now protest were Monday teargas by officers of Nigerian Police, dispersing them from the National Stadium, Surulele, Lagos State.

It was gathered that no fewer than 10 persons have been arrested, including a journalist,
Victor Olugbenro, by the law enforcement agencies for participating in the march.

Wike spits fire as Revolution Now protest fails in Rivers

Vanguard gathered that the revolution now protest started as planned but was disrupted by the combined team of law enforcement agencies that also dispersed the protesters with pepper spray.

Vanguard

