Breaking: Oyo-Ita returns to work

By Nwafor Sunday

The embattled head of service of the federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita has resumed work. Oyo-Ita has been off from work for about a week, following her encounter with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on corruption allegation.

Similarly, she was reported to be on a medical leave. Reports have it that she submitted her resignation letter to the Presidency over alleged contract scam totalling about N3 billion.

Reacting, the presidency denied receiving any letter from her.

TheCable had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari rejected her retirement letter, noting that she was being victimised unnecessarily.

Details later:

Vanguard