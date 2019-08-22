Breaking News
Breaking: Man flogs daughter to death in Ondo

A man yet to be identified has allegedly flogged his daughter to death in Akure, Ondo State.

The girl, which reports say was less than 10 years old died on Aug. 21 before she was brought to the hospital.

Twitter user @YemieFASH shared the shocking story online and said that a woman took the girl’s corpse to the state hospital in Akure, but fled with it immediately the girl was certified dead.

Both the father of the girl and the woman who brought the child to the hospital are yet to be identified.

Vanguard

(NAN)

