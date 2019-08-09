Kogi APC

The Justice Taiwo Taiwo-led Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has, Friday, ordered parties to maintain status quo in the suit challenging the plan by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kogi state to adopt indirect primaries for the August 29 election.

Four aggrieved members of the Kogi State executive committee of APC had filed an ex parte application asking the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to restrain APC in Kogi state from adopting Indirect voting mode in selecting its candidate for the primary election slated for August 29.

The aggrieved members are: Destiny Aromeh, Isa Abubakar, Noah Aku and Joy Onu and the defendant is APC in the state.

The aggrieved members are of the opinion that the indirect voting mode will not provide a level-playing ground for a democratic candidate to emerge.

However, the judge ordered that parties should maintain status quo for the court to give accelerate hearing to the main suit rather than grant the interim injunction been sort.

Details soon…

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard