Breaking: Lukaku completes move to Inter Milan from Man United

On 5:16 pmIn News, Sportsby

Romelu Lukaku completed his long-awaited move to Inter Milan from Manchester United on Thursday after the Serie A club announced his arrival in Italy on a five-year deal.

“The Belgian footballer, arriving from Manchester United on a permanent basis, has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri until 30 June 2024,” Inter said in a statement.

The club did not reveal Lukaku’s wages nor the fee paid to Premier League side United reported to be in the region of 80 million euros ($90 million).

Inter announced the deal with a video of the 26-year-old in an Inter shirt saying: “Inter: it’s not for everyone, that’s why I’m here.”

Lukaku, who had long been tipped for the move to Inter, landed in Milan on Thursday for his medical, with fans who waited at the airport for his arrival chanting “Lukaku is ours”.

The Belgium international has not played a single minute of United’s pre-season campaign ahead of the move and has been pictured training instead with Anderlecht, the club with which he started his senior career.

