Breaking: Kidnapped Enugu monarch, wife freed

Kidnapped Enugu traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, Igwe Sunday Orji Awgu and his wife, Alice of Obom-Agbogugu of Awgu Local Government Area have been released.

The Royal Highness and his wife, were returning from a function in a neighbouring community on Sunday evening when they were attacked and abducted along the Enugu─Port Harcourt Expressway.

A family source said they regained freedom on Wednesday evening.

A family member said that an undisclosed ransom was paid. The daredevils suspected to be Fulani had in their initial contact with the family demanded N50m ransom; they later brought the amount down to N20m

