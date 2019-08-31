Breaking: Kano Hisbah arrests 32 beggars

The Kano State Hisbah Board on Saturday said it arrested 32 beggars in Kano metropolis for allegedly violating the law banning street begging in the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the board, Malam Lawan Ibrahim, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Ibrahim said that the arrests were carried out around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday on Ajasa Road, Lodge Road, Kantin Kwari Market, and Sabon Gari.

He said those who were arrested comprised 16 adults and 16 male children, adding that they were arrested during different raids in the city.

According to him, the board will continue to arrest beggars who refuse to abide by the law which bans street begging and will make sure Kano becomes totally free from begging in the nearest future.

“Those arrested will be screened and first time offenders among them will be granted bail and handed over to their relatives while others will be charged to court,“ he said.(NAN)

Vanguard