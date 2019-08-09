REC

…Says, his purported resignation, invalid

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has sacked its Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Cross River state, Dr. Frankland Briyai for using its premises to declare his joining the All Progressives Congress, APC and contesting for the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa state.

Festus Okoye, INEC, National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, announced this in a statement, Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, “While it is the right of any Commissioner or official of the Commission to resign his or her appointment and join any political party of his/her choice and to aspire for any office or position, INEC frowns at the use of its premises or facilities for any political purpose as this is unlawful and contrary to the Code of Conduct subscribed to by all its officials.

“Following his declaration, the Commission has relieved Dr. Briyai of his duties as a Resident Electoral Commissioner and withdrawn all powers delegated to him. Consequently, the Administrative Secretary of Cross River State has been directed to oversee the office and take over the functions and duties of the REC until further notice”, the commission said.

According to INEC, Dr. Briyai had, on Thursday, addressed the Media to the effect that he has resigned his position as REC with effect from 8th August 2019 and joined a Political Party on whose platform he intends to contest the November 16, 2019 Governorship Election in Bayelsa State.

The statement said although this was done at the Commission’s Cross River State office in Calabar, it was yet to receive any communication on this from Dr. Briyai.

INEC added that Section 306(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria states that the resignation of such appointment takes effect on receipt of the letter of resignation by the appointing authority – in this case the President.

