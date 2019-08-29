Breaking: Gov Ayade lifts ban on IPMAN activities in C’River

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR-The Cross River State Government has officially lifted the suspension it placed on the activities of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the state.

About a month ago, the government has clamped down on Calabar depot of IPMAN following irreconcilable differences and tussle for leadership, leading to factionalisation and disruption of activities within the state.

It was learnt that after a series of meetings with the committee set up by the government to look into the matter, the committee recommended the lifting of the ban has been satisfied with explanations from the national leadership.

The statement signed by Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mr Christian Ita, reads in part: ” following the lifting of the ban, the government also now recognizes Mr Robert Obi as the interim chairman of (IPMAN) Calabar depot Unit.

“Government, therefore, appeals to all the parties involved in the leadership dispute in the association to join hands in the effort to find a lasting solution to the matter. All other issues shall be resolved shortly.”

Reacting, the National President of IPMAN, Engr. Sanusi Fari commended the state government for its conscientious efforts towards resolving the lingering crisis and subsequent recognition of Prince Robert Asue Obi as Interim Chairman pending the conduct of elections when normalcy is restored.

In a statement made available to journalists in Calabar, Fari explained that Obi’s emergence as interim chairman is in line with the relevant sections of the 1997 IPMAN Constitution as well as following the expiration of the tenure of immediate past chairman, Mr Lawrence Agim.

According to the statement, “I wish to state that the Cross River State Government did not appoint anybody as Interim Chairman of IPMAN, Calabar but only obeyed the judgment of FHC, Calabar of 19th June 2019 through recognition of the Chairman, I, Engr. Sanusi Fari, the National President of IPMAN appointed.

“The prompt response to the yearnings of Independent Marketers in Cross River and the Akwa Ibom States by the state government has not only restored normalcy but has improved on the effective and efficient distribution of Petroleum Products across these two States.”

He called on all the stakeholders including NUPENG, PTD, IMB and NARTO to support to the current moves to resolve all disputes within the association.

