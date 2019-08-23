Breaking: Global Company shuts operations in Nigeria over fraudulent activities

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely 24 hours the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), arrested 80 Nigerians for fraudulent activities, a global firm, Dynamics Intelligence, Friday shut-down its operations in the country.

A statement by its Chairman, Jenna Bourgeois revealed the reason behind the company’s decision to halt operations in Nigeria.

Bourgeois in his Linkedin handle noted that employees and contractors consistently defraud the company.

His words, “Effective immediately, we will be closing our operations in Nigeria. Over the last year, we have faced numerous examples of employees and contractors extorting the company.

“While we kept giving Nigerians a chance to gain skills and employment, we cannot run a company when we can’t trust the people who work for us. Any company interested in conducting business in Nigeria can reach out to us to learn how to avoid being scammed by technical resources.

“It is a kick in our face that we spent so much time trying to give Nigerians the benefit of the doubt to have this happen. Customers who wish to outsource, are well advised to seek an India-owned company for the best results.”

About the company

Dynamics Intelligence is an international recognized company, operating in US, Canada and Africa. The company provides solutions in technology and had partnered with Microsoft and Amazon to create custom cloud based productivity software.

Vanguard

See his Linkedin handle below: