Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assigned portfolios to members of his cabinet; commissioners and special advisers.

Former Secretary to State Government, Tunji Bello, gets Water Resources and Environment, former Editor of the The Nation Newspapers, Gbenga Omotosho, will be in charge of Information and Strategy.

Water Resources and Environment ― Tunji Bello

Information and Strategy ― Gbenga Omotoso

Finance ― Mr Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo

Education ― Mrs Folashade Adefisayo

Health ― Prof. Akin Abayomi

Physical Planning and Urban Development ― Dr Idris Salako

Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, WAPA ― Mrs Bolaji Dada

Energy and Natural Resources ― Mr Lere Odusote

Transportation ― Dr Frederic Oladeinde,

Agriculture ― Gbolahan Lawal

Housing ― Moruf Akinderu Fatai

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice ― Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN

Science and Technology ― Hakeem Fahm

Establishment, Training, and Pension ― Mrs Ajibola Ponnle

Works and Infrastructure ― Engr Aramide Adeyoye

Youth and Social Development ― Segun Dawodu

Home Affairs ― Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf

Local Government and Community Affairs ― Mrs Yetunde Arobieke

Commerce and Industry ― Mrs Lola Akande

Tourism Arts and Culture― Mrs Olufunke Adebolu

Economic Planning and Budget ― Sam Egube

Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations ― Dr Wale Ahmed

Special Advisers and portfolios are:

Agriculture ― Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya,

Office of Civic Engagement ― Princess Aderemi Adebowale

Political and Legislative Affairs ― Mr Afolabi Ayantayo

Housing ― Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka

Drainage and Water Resources ― Joe Igbokwe (A newly created portfolio)

Technology and Innovation ― Mr Tubosun Alake (A newly created portfolio)

Urban Development ― Architect Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi

Central Business Districts, CDB, ― Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi

Arts and Culture ― Bonu Solomon Saanu

Transportation ― Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka

Commerce and Industry ― Oladele Ajayi

Education ― Tokunbo Wahab

Sustainable Development Goals, (A newly created portfolio)

Lagos Global ― Mrs. Solape Hammond.

