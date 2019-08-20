Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assigned portfolios to members of his cabinet; commissioners and special advisers.
Former Secretary to State Government, Tunji Bello, gets Water Resources and Environment, former Editor of the The Nation Newspapers, Gbenga Omotosho, will be in charge of Information and Strategy.
See full list:
Water Resources and Environment ― Tunji Bello
Information and Strategy ― Gbenga Omotoso
Finance ― Mr Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo
Education ― Mrs Folashade Adefisayo
Health ― Prof. Akin Abayomi
Physical Planning and Urban Development ― Dr Idris Salako
Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, WAPA ― Mrs Bolaji Dada
Energy and Natural Resources ― Mr Lere Odusote
Transportation ― Dr Frederic Oladeinde,
Agriculture ― Gbolahan Lawal
Housing ― Moruf Akinderu Fatai
Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice ― Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN
Science and Technology ― Hakeem Fahm
Establishment, Training, and Pension ― Mrs Ajibola Ponnle
Works and Infrastructure ― Engr Aramide Adeyoye
Youth and Social Development ― Segun Dawodu
Home Affairs ― Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf
Local Government and Community Affairs ― Mrs Yetunde Arobieke
Commerce and Industry ― Mrs Lola Akande
Tourism Arts and Culture― Mrs Olufunke Adebolu
Economic Planning and Budget ― Sam Egube
Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations ― Dr Wale Ahmed
Special Advisers and portfolios are:
Agriculture ― Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya,
Office of Civic Engagement ― Princess Aderemi Adebowale
Political and Legislative Affairs ― Mr Afolabi Ayantayo
Housing ― Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka
Drainage and Water Resources ― Joe Igbokwe (A newly created portfolio)
Technology and Innovation ― Mr Tubosun Alake (A newly created portfolio)
Urban Development ― Architect Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi
Central Business Districts, CDB, ― Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi
Arts and Culture ― Bonu Solomon Saanu
Transportation ― Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka
Commerce and Industry ― Oladele Ajayi
Education ― Tokunbo Wahab
Sustainable Development Goals, (A newly created portfolio)
Lagos Global ― Mrs. Solape Hammond.