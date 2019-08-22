Breaking: Fatoyinbo snubs PFN panel

By Sam Eyoboka

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Wednesday said the embattled Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo who is enmeshed in a rape allegation has failed to meet with the 5-man fact-finding panel set up by the body to wade into the matter.

The National Publicity Secretary, PFN, Bishop Emma Gospel Isong disclosed this at a press briefing in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the publicity secretary who was with Administrative Secretary of the Fellowship, Rev. Akinola, said the body set up a high powered fact-finding panel made up of men and women of integrity and wisdom to meet with Mrs. Busola Dakolo who raised the allegation and Pastor Fatoyinbo who initially supported the idea of intervention by the august body.

He said the panel which met for more than a month had several meetings to interface with several parties that were connected with the matter.

“Unfortunately, several attempts to meet Pastor Fatoyinbo who is one of the important parties in the matter have failed despite several efforts by the panel to get his attention or appearance,” he said.

The cleric said the body appreciated the respect Busola Dakolo gave in her personal appearance together with her husband to state her side of the story.

“Arising from this, the PFN unfortunately wishes to announce our inability to come into conclusion on this matter,” he said.

Isong said Nigerians and well meaning people are their witnesses that they have fulfilled Scriptural, public and moral expectations as a reasonable and legal organisation on the matter.

Vanguard