El-Zakzaky

By Anthony Ogbonna

Leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has been spotted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, probably traveling abroad for medical attention.

El-Zakzaky was spotted with his wife, Zeenat.

They arrived Abuja this morning ahead of their travel to India.

According to TVC News, their passports and other travel documents are now ready.

Justice Darius Khobo of Kaduna State High Court had, on Monday last week, granted Elzakzaky, leave to seek for medical attention in New Delhi, India.

Khobo while granting the IMN leader the leave said he would travel in company of State officials. He said the IMN leader must return immediately after his discharge from the hospital to face his charges.

The IMN leader, El-Zakzaky and his wife had applied to the court seeking to travel, following poor health while in detention. The State Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Dari Bayero, briefed newsmen, shortly after Monday’s ruling in Kaduna.

Bayero who is the respondent in El-Zazaky’s application said the team had taken time and examined the eight medical reports by Nigerian and foreign doctors that accompanied the IMN leader’s application.

“The context of the court ruling is that Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife are granted leave to travel out for urgent medical attention. “The court looked through the medical reports filed and believed Mallam is indeed in dire need of medical attention.

“This is not a bail, but a leave to travel. So as soon as his discharge from the hospital and he returns to the country, his trial will resume,” he said.

