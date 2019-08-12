Breaking: El Zakzaky leaves for India

Ben Agande Kaduna

The detained leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibraheem El Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat have been taken to Abuja enroute to India where he is to undergo treatment.

Vanguard gathered that the IMN and his wife were escorted by heavily armed men of the Department of state services in the early hours of Saturday morning to Abuja where he is to be transported to India in a Chartered plane that is suspected to have been provided by the government of Iran through members of the IMN.

He is accompanied by some officials of the security services, including medical personnel.

