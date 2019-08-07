Breaking News
Breaking: Ekiti varsity students protest arrest of suspected yahoo boys on campus

… ground academic, commercial activities

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti-Students of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, are protesting arrests of their colleagues by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged involvement in yahoo and other internet scamming crimes.

They have grounded academic and commercial activities on the campus and surrounding towns by mounting roadblocks on the highway and blocking commercial and private vehicles from moving.

They have also prevented academic activities from holding in the school and have gone on rampage disturbing the peace of the campus and surrounding communities.

Their protest has led to a huge gridlock on the Ado-Ifaki Road for hours now.

