Breaking: EFCC storms Ambode’s residence

10:05 am

By Nwafor Sunday

Officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Tuesday stormed the residence of the former Lagos state governor, Mr Akinwumi Ambode.

Ambode
Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode

Report from TheCable has it that the officers are currently raiding his residence. When contacted, Tony Orilade, EFCC spokesman, confirmed the news.

Recall that the commission had last three weeks ago froze three bank accounts containing the total sum of N9.9bn linked to the immediate past Governor of Lagos State.

