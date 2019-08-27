Breaking: EFCC arrests 28 suspects in connection with alleged fraudsters in FBI list

…Recovers money N486m

By Nwafor Sunday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday announced the arrest of about 28 persons in connection with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, suspects.

Disclosing this through its Lagos Zonal Head, Mohammed Rabo, the commission stated that it has recovered about four hundred and eighty six million naira, (N486m).

The commission according to Punch disclosed that the recent joint operations between the commission and FBI had yielded 28 arrests, adding that 14 suspects had been charged and convicted.

It further stated that “nine of the suspects are currently undergoing trial, while five are still under investigations. “Over 80 cases are still under investigation from the EFCC-FBI joint operations.”

His words, “From 2018 to date, the EFCC had launched a sustained operation on perpetrators of various computer-related frauds, which resulted in over 200 arrests, 130 convictions and recovery of a large number of exotic cars and properties suspected to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime.

“We had independently launched intensive investigative actions against the infamous Yahoo Yahoo boys culminating in various strategic raids and onslaught on their hideouts.

“Our efforts in this regard have recorded tremendous successes leading to a number of arrests, prosecutions and convictions.”

Vanguard