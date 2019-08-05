Breaking: DSS to release El-Zakzaky

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Department of State Services (DSS) has promised to comply with Court order granting the leader Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, bail.

A Kaduna State High Court, yesterday, granted the Cleric’s bail application to enable him and his wife travel to India for medical attention.

The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya confirmed the released in a brief statement in Abuja yesterday.

The DSS was silent on the fate of Zeenatu.

The statement reads in full, “This is to inform the public that the Department of State Services (DSS) has received the order granting Ibrahim EL-ZAKZAKY leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance.

Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy.”

Justice Darius Khobo of Kaduna State High Court, on Monday, granted leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim Elzakzaky, leave to seek for medical attention in New Delhi, India.

Khobo while granting the IMN leader the leave said he would travel in company of State officials.

He said the IMN leader must return immediately after his discharge from the hospital to face his charges.

The IMN leader, El-Zakzaky and his wife had applied to the court seeking to travel, following poor health while in detention.

The State Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Dari Bayero, briefed newsmen, shortly after Monday’s ruling in Kaduna.

Bayero who is the respondent in El-Zazaky’s application said the team had taken time and examined the eight medical reports by Nigerian and foreign doctors that accompanied the IMN leader’s application.

“The context of the court ruling is that Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife are granted leave to travel out for urgent medical attention.

“The court looked through the medical reports filed and believed Mallam is indeed in dire need of medical attention.

“This is not a bail, but a leave to travel. So as soon as his discharge from the hospital and he returns to the country, his trial will resume,” he said.