Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Court Sacks Buhari’s Minister

On 4:48 pmIn News, Politicsby

…Upholds Okafor’s election

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- THE Appeal Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday sacked President Muhammadu Buhari’s Ministerial nominee, Emeka Nwajiuba and declared Chike Okafor as the winner of the House of Representatives seat for Ehime Mbano /Obowo/Ihitte Uboma Federal Constituency of Imo State.

Emeka Nwajiuba
Emeka Nwajiuba

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Honourable Okafor of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner and issued him with Certificate of Return, for Ehime Mbano/Obowo/Ihitte Uboma Federal Constituency but the Federal Capital Territory High Court nullified the result of the election and gave it to Honourable Nwajiuba of the Accord Party.

Details later…

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.