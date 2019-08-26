Breaking: Buhari arrives Japan

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday arrived Japan ahead of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

Bayo Omoboriowo, the Personal Photographer to the President disclosed this in an email he sent to Vanguard.

President Buhari travelled along with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and Nigerian Ambassador to Japan Amb. Mohammed Gana Yisa.

Recall that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had instigated his members to harass, humiliate, attack and arrest Buhari in Japan.

For the good of the country, Buhari ignored his threat and stormed Japan.

Details later:

