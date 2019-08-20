By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Chioma Ejikeme as the Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD.

He replaces Sharon Ikeazor, who will be inaugurated today as a Minister

The President also approved replacements for other heads of Federal Government agencies that were recently appointed as ministers.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday stated that Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi is now Director General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency.

According to the statement, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed has been appointed Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

He replaces Sadiya Umar Farouk.

For Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), President Buhari has forwarded Adeleke Moronfolu Adewolu’s name to the Senate for confirmation as replacement for Sunday Akin Dare.

The appointments take immediate effect.

VANGUARD