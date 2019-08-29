Breaking: Bandits set Catholic Priest, Vehicle ablaze in Taraba

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely four weeks that late Reverend Fr Paul Offu, Parish Priest of St. James Greater Catholic Church, Enugu, was shot dead by suspected herdsmen, bandits on Thursday attacked Reverend Father David Tanko, at Kufai Amadu in Takum, Taraba state, killing him and setting his dead body and vehicle ablaze.

Recall that gunmen in the last 24 hours raided villages in Taraba State killing two people. In a report obtained by ChannelsTv, the cleric was said to be on his way to Takum for a peace meeting with his fellow clergymen on how to resolve the lingering Tiv, Jukun crisis when he was killed.

Confirming the story the chairman of the council, Shiban Tikari disclosed that after killing him, the attackers set him and his car on fire.

He alleged that the attack was carried out by Tiv militias.

He also blamed several other attacks that have claimed lives and property in southern Taraba on the Tiv militias, stressing that the reason for the attacks is still unknown.

Vanguard