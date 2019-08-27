Breaking: Bandits kidnap 15 women, 10 rescued in Katsina

…39 still in kidnappers captive, says locals

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Not fewer than 15 women were in the early hours of Tuesday morning kidnapped by armed bandits who attacked Wurma village in Kurfi local government area of Katsina State.

The Spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, ASP Anas Gezawa who confirmed this development, said 10 women (out of the 15 kidnapped) were rescued hours later.

This was coming as locals in the area claimed the number of persons kidnapped in the village is 48 persons, out of which seven were set free, two escaped while the kidnappers attempted to kidnap the village head but due to his health condition decided to set him free and now leaving the number of persons in the kidnappers custody at 39 persons.

The Spokesperson maintained that only five were still in captivity while the 10 rescued have been reunited with their families in the village.

According to ASP Gezawa, “DPO Kurfi reported that today 27/08/2019 at about 0015hrs unknown gunmen in large numbers invaded Wurma village of Kurfi LGA and abducted Fifteen (15) women including the Daughter and Daughter in law of the Village head, Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed (M).

“Bandits also carted away unspecified number of cattle.

“DPO led a team of policemen to the scene but hoodlums had already escaped.

“Subsequently at about 1400hrs Ten (10) out of the Fifteen (15) abducted women have been rescued and reunited with their families at Wurma village, Kurfi L.G.A.

“Effort are intensified to rescue the victims and possible arrest of culprits,” ASP Gezawa stated.

Local source said, “the armed bandits invaded Wurma village in Kurfi LGA and kidnapped 39 people including former vice chairman of the local government and other family members of the village head (2 daughter and four granddaughters).

“They cart away with livestock, raid all shops and left with properties and other valuables.

“The bandits kidnapped 48 people, out of which they set free seven persons, two escaped. The kidnappers attempted to kidnap the village head but due to his health condition decided to set him free and go with his phone to reach across to them (kidnappers) if the need arises.

“This is leaving the number of persons in the kidnappers custody at 39 persons,” the source said.

In a related development, it was gathered that the bandits had on Sunday night engaged security operatives in Jibia local government area of the state in a gun duel resulting in the burning down of four vehicles (three vehicles belonging to the Army and one belonging to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC).

The incident happened when the security operatives got a distress call that the bandits had barricaded Shinfida road, Jibia LGA and swung into action but were said to be over powered by the bandits.

The Spokesperson, Katsina State Police Command, ASP Anas Gezawa who confirmed the development said, “On 25/08/19 at 2008hrs, a distress call was received that a large number of bandits blocked Shinfida Road by crossing point and were exchanging heavy fire with joint Police/military teams, DPO Jibia reinforced additional teams to the scene to curtail the situation.

“In the process, the hoodlums burnt down three military and one civil Defense operational vehicles, other vehicles conveying members of Shimfida villagers from market are also affected, three women 1) Binta Umar 35yrs 2) Jamila Ibrahim 45yrs 3) karima Musa 65yrs, sustained gunshot wounds and are taken to Jibiya hospital and were later transferred to General Hospital Katsina,” the police spokesperson said.

