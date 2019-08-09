Breaking: AAC expels Omoyele Sowore

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the 2019 general elections Mr Omoyele Sowore has been expelled.

Sowore who was arrested last week by the operatives of the Department of the State Service, DSS, at his residence for championing #RevolutionNow movement was expelled along with 28 other persons.

According to Punch the party took the decision at the National Convention holding at Rockview Hotel, Owerri. The reason for his expulsion is yet to be known

Details later: