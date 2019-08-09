Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: AAC expels Omoyele Sowore

On 3:31 pmIn News, Politicsby

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the 2019 general elections Mr Omoyele Sowore has been expelled.

Omoyele Sowore

Sowore who was arrested last week by the operatives of the Department of the State Service, DSS, at his residence for championing #RevolutionNow movement was expelled along with 28 other persons.

APC expels Nnamani in Enugu(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to Punch the party took the decision at the National Convention holding at Rockview Hotel, Owerri. The reason for his expulsion is yet to be known

Details later:

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.