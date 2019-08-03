4 remaining RCCG members rescued – Police

The pastors have been identified as: Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze, and Ibeleji Chidinma.

An initial statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the only woman among the RCCG pastors had been rescued unhurt.

The Ogun State police command wishes to inform the general public that one of the kidnapped victims, Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma, the only woman among them has been rescued unhurt,” he said.

Oyeyemi said the woman, who is a Deaconess of the RCCG regained her freedom in the early hours of Saturday and that she is currently at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta where arrangement was being made to take her to the Redemption Camp.

According to him, efforts were in top gear to rescue the remaining victims as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest.

“The command hereby wishes to assure members of the public that the remaining victims will soon be rescued,” he said