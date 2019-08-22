Breaking News
Boy, 12, drowns in pond in Kano

A 12-year-old boy, Ismaila Safiyanu, has drowned while bathing in a pond at Sharada Kwanar Maijego in Kano State.

The spokesman of the state Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, made the disclosure in Kano on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mohammed said that the incident occurred on Thursday morning, when the deceased went to take his bath.

“We received a distress call from one Malam Jamilu Yahaya at about 09:40 a.m. that Safiyanu’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 09:45 a.m.

“Safiyanu was found dead and his corpse was handed over to the police in Sharada,” he added. (NAN)

