By Chioma Onuegbu & Harris Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom and Cross River State governments have decried the slow pace of work on the demarcation of its boundaries by federal authorities, stressing that the development has further heightened state of insecurity in the area.

The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Moses Ekpo made the assertion in his address at the joint meeting of the National Boundary Commission in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Ekpo stressed that the undue delay by the federal authorities in carrying out the demarcation exercise had only fuelled inter-border carnage leading to wanton loss of lives.

He said: “Apart from demarcating the boundary to promote peace and development, by the two sister states, the federal government should go beyond rhetoric, and embark on visible development of the area by establishing a viable fishing industry and a military base in the border area in order to create a functional buffer for the demarcated area and also promote the traditional fishing trade of the people while enhancing security at the border communities.

Also read:

“There is also a need for the Federal Government to expedite action on the construction of the Calabar-Itu highway, a project which has been purportedly mobilised without any execution. The poor state of that road has hindered commerce and regional integration.”

Speaking in the same vein, Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ivara Esu, bemoaned the poor state of Calabar-Itu highway, noting that the delay in the execution of the demarcation exercise has adversely affected the bond of relationship that had hitherto existed between his state and Akwa Ibom.

Esu lamented that the development had even heightened insecurity in the area owing to mutual distrust, and, therefore, urged the National Boundary Commission, NBC, and the office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation to do everything possible to end the crises.

The meeting, however, resolved that the Acting Director-General of the federation Adamu Adaji shall award the contract for the emplacement of the boundary pillars immediately after the identification of the points, while the two states were to provide its respective contingents on the field team, the necessary logistics to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Vanguard