Border closure impeding bona fide manufacturers’ business — MAN

By Naomi Uzor

THE Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, weekend, said the border closure has rendered its bona fide members incapable of leveraging on the inherent economies of scale.

A statement by the director general of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi, said the closure of the border was apparently a security measure taken by government in the best interest of the country, adding that, there has been widespread misery and outcry over the horrendous activities of bandits and insurgents, believed to come from outside of the Nigerian borders.

“Our members who are engaged in the business of import and export to neighbouring countries are unable to do so. As bonafide manufacturers who are beneficiaries of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme, ETLS, our affected members have a network of inter-connected business chain that makes their operations dependent on seamless cross-border movement.

The closure has, therefore, cut-off this flow and rendered them incapable of leveraging on the inherent economies of scale,” he said.

He stressed that MAN was not unmindful of the wisdom of government in enforcing a closure of the borders and that they commend government for this, but worry about the unintended negative effect of the closure of the borders on the business activities of their members and other economic actors.

“We are, therefore, desirous of a special window that would allow our affected members passage of their goods that are stuck at the borders due to the unexpected closure. We are fully aware of the situation and do not ask for this exception frivolously. But to ensure that, while achieving the objective of securing our country, we simultaneously ensure that our industrial activities are not constrained,” he said.

Vanguard