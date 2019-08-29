Bobrisky blasts DG Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe

… Says he rolls with his bosses

By Juliet Ebirim

Following the recent threat by the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe to deal with Nigerian male barbie, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju popularly known as Bobrisky, the later has taken a swipe at the DG, saying he is too small for him to worry about, as he rolls with the DG’s superiors in government.

In his response which was posted on Instablog, Bobrisky said “Ï heard someone in government talked about me a few days ago. Please tell him I’m waiting for him. It’s then he will know that I roll with his bosses in government, not someone at his level. So he left serious issues in Nigeria to address Bobrisky. But I popular sha…”

Recall that the Arts and Culture boss in an interview with Vanguard last week,vowed to deal with the cross dresser, who he called “a national disgrace.”

“Bobrisky is a national disgrace. He started by selling and using bleaching creams, now, he has grown boobs, bums and hips. If a Bobrisky is doing well with his immoral lifestyle, how do you convince Nigerian youths to do the right thing? Bobrisky has the right, but not within the Nigerian environment.

There are others like him, but they live outside the country. If we don’t address Bobrisky as early as possible, he will form a team that will spread like wildfire. This will result in a lot of suicide cases, because the typical Nigerian parent would not want to see their child become a Bobrisky. It’s not an entertainment issue, it’s a war to save Nigeria for a better tomorrow…”

Continuing, he said”My job is to preserve and protect the culture of this country. It would be unfair for me to be silent on this. You now find male prostitutes by the roadsides. A popular Nigerian recently paid an unexpected visit to his son in England only to discover that the son is a gay leader. The man was brought back to the country on a wheelchair.”

On why he isn’t focused on fighting other vices in the country, he had this to say: “Someone said why am I not fighting those involved in corruption- that’s not my job and that’s why we have the EFCC, ICPC and the rest of them.

“My job is to protect and preserve the fabric of our good culture. Bobrisky is not a role model or icon Nigerian youths should look up to. We should all condemn him so that he would go back to how he was created. He has a right to leave Nigeria for any country that practises and encourages transgender lifestyle. If he is caught on the streets of this country, he will be dealt with ruthlessly.”

Vanguard