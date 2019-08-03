Blackhouse Media’s Ayeni, Viacom’s Okosi become fellows of Nigerian Institute of Marketing

By Ayo Onikoyi

Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa) and BET International, Alex Okosi, as well as Public Relations and Marketing expert and CEO of Nigeria’s leading PR agency, Black House Media (BHM), Ayeni Adekunle, have joined an elite class of distinguished Nigerian professionals following their induction as Fellows of the Nigerian Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) on Thursday.

Okosi is an innovative global business leader who transformed the media, entertainment and music industry in Africa by developing and launching Viacom’s MTV Base almost 15 years ago – a channel that played a huge role in changing the African music landscape by elevating African music videos and youth lifestyle content to global standards, making African talent accessible to global audiences.

Ayeni on his own part is a seasoned public relations practitioner, journalist, and entrepreneur,.Ayeni has pushed the frontiers of integrated marketing communications practice in the country, having harnessed the disruptive power of new technology to birth innovative interventions in PR and marketing. Ayeni Adekunle, as CEO of BHM, which is today a flourishing group of disruptive fledgeling companies — BHM Group — is one of the pioneers who led the industry into the digital-first strategy era of Marketing Communications in Nigeria.

Vanguard