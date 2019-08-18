Billions of Christians in the Catholic, Anglican and Evangelical churches around the world are united by a common doctrine called The Trinity.

The Trinity has not always existed. For the first 300 years of Christianity, there was nothing like the Trinity. The word does not exist in the Holy Scriptures. It was introduced by the Holy Roman Catholic Church during the First Council of Nicaea in the year 325 AD.

After the Council of Chalcedon decided to alter the nature of Christ and change Him from the Son of God to God the Son in AD 451, many churches broke away from Christendom and coalesced into what is now known loosely as Orthodox Churches, some of which reject the Trinitarian doctrine.

According to the official creeds of the Catholic, Anglican and the World Evangelical Alliance, the Trinity is a doctrine that projects one God in three Divine Persons, in which the three Persons are co–equal and co-eternal and omniscient.

Now, I am not going to give my opinion about the Trinity. Rather, I will let The Holy Scriptures speak.

Is there co-equality between God, His Son and the Holy Spirit? In John 14:28 The Son said “My Father is greater than I.” Obviously, that verse contradicts the first leg of the Trinity. During my investigations, I confronted a member of the US Southern Baptist Convention about this and I will quote his response verbatim. He said “Jesus was just being modest”.

Almighty God is omniscient. He knows all things. But is His Son omniscient? In Matthew 24:36, The Son said “”But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, NOR THE SON, but only the Father.”

It is clear from the above Scripture that only The Father is omniscient.

So where does the biblical authority for the Trinity come from? It comes from 1 John 5:7 in the King James Version. That verse says:

“there are three that bear record in heaven, the Father, the Word, and the Holy Ghost: and these three are one.”

Now here is the problem. When you read the original Greek manuscript, that verse does not exist. This is not even an argument or controversy. It is a FACT. Both the Catholic and Anglican Church admit that those words are not to be found in the original Scriptures.

I know right now your religious spirit is telling you that Reno Omokri is deceiving you. Okay. Open any other version of The Bible other than the King James Version and read 1 John 5:7.

I will now quote it in the NIV, NLT, ESV and the Aramaic Bible in Plain English:

“there are three that testify”-NIV

“we have these three witnesses”-NLT

“there are three that testify”-ESV

“The Spirit testifies because The Spirit is the truth.”-Aramaic Bible in Plain English.

So where does the KJV get the part that justifies the Trinity? From men, not from God. Why did they do it? I do not know. But what I know is that most, if not all, the scholars who translated the Holy Scriptures into the KJV were high level Masons, including King James who was a Master Mason of the 33rd Degree (the highest level of Freemasonry). This is not arguable or controversial. It is a historical fact that is not even hidden.

Many Christians try to use John 1:1 to justify the Trinity. They quote it as “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”

But that is not what it says in the original Greek manuscripts. I have The Original Manuscript. I tweeted and facebooked a picture of it. The first mention of God in the original Manuscript is Theon, while the second word used is Theos. These are Greek words that have significance. For instance, Greeks called Zeus, who is the head of their pantheon of gods, Theon. They call Zeus’ children Theos. For instance, Dionysius, the son of Zeus is referred to as Theos.

People erroneously cite Philippians 2:6 in the KJV as justification for the Trinity. That verse says:

“Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be EQUAL with God:”

Actually that is a wrong translation. If you read the original Scriptures, you will see for yourself that translations, such as the ESV, and the NASB are more accurate. They say:

“though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped.”

What this means is that Yeshu’a, our Saviour, did not try to be equal with the Most High. satan did it. The Holy Scriptures record satan as saying “I will ascend above the tops of the clouds; I will make myself like the Most High.”-Isaiah 14:14 .

Yeshu’a had an even better opportunity to do what satan attempted, but He did not do it. That is why God promoted Him and said “in The Name of Yeshua, every knee shall bow, which is in Heaven and in The Earth and which is under The Earth.”-Philippians 2:10 (Aramaic Bible in Plain English),

But then some read the above verse and still use that to justify the Trinity. Before you do that, I urge you to read and understand 1 Corinthians 15:27-28. Those verses say:

“For he “has put everything under his feet.” Now when it says that “everything” has been put under him, it is clear that this does not include God himself, who put everything under Christ. When all things are subjected to Him, then the Son Himself will also be subjected to Him who put all things in subjection under Him, that God may be all in all.”

I know this is a lot to take in. It is possible I have upset a lifetime of religious programming. However, you will agree with me that I have backed everything I have said from Scripture. I have said what I studied, researched, investigated and prayed over. I never wanted to do this. But I believe God will not be happy with me if I act the coward like Jonah. A popular and well respected Pentecostal pastor, who agrees with these things, appealed to me not to reveal them. But I have achieved everything I want to achieve on earth. If I die without saying this, I will not be fulfilled.

Others will ask how this builds faith. My response to them is this-is faith built on a lie still faith or is it delusion?

Reno Omokri

Thinker. #1 Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years. Avid traveller. Table Shaker. Sharer of the Gospel, not the gossip.